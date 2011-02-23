SPRING 2011 ISSUE COMMEMORATES CIVIL WAR

150 years ago this April, our country was rent by civil war. As Prof. Matt Warshauer, our spring issue’s guest editor, notes, “One might not immediately think of Connecticut when considering the American Civil War, [but]Connecticut has a rather remarkable Civil War history; indeed, one that easily matches and in some cases surpasses that of other states.”

That’s why Connecticut Explored’s spring issue is bigger than usual: In this special issue, you’ll explore:

* Connecticut’s important naval contributions to the war

* What Connecticut’s black abolitionists said in their struggle for freedom

* What the contributions of Connecticut’s black soldiers were

* How Connecticut’s armories armed Union soldiers

* The role women played in the war, and what made them ‘Heroes Of the Home Front’

* Why soldiers were so passionate about protecting the battle flag

* And how, even before the war ended, we begin to memorialize the sacrifice of so many husbands, fathers, and sons

We thank the Connecticut Humanities Council, the Connecticut Commemorates the Civil War Commission and Friends of Connecticut Explored for the funding to make the expanded issue possible!

PLUS, with this issue we introduce a new quarterly column by Connecticut’s state historian, Walter W. Woodward. Walt writes about General Nathaniel Lyon of Eastford, Connecticut—the first Union general to die on the battlefield.

What’s up next? The summer issue celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Connecticut’s own Harriet Beecher Stowe, the most famous American woman in the world in the 19th century. Stowe was born and died in Connecticut and her novel, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, changed the world. We’ll look at many aspects of Stowe’s life, her world, and her legacy.

Next fall, we’ll mark the 10th anniversary of 9/11 with an issue that explores the myriad ways that Connecticans have responded to adversity. And next Winter, we step outside our state borders to explore the contributions of “Connecticans Abroad.”

