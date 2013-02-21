Spring Issue On Historic Preservation

The Spring 2013 issue’s theme is the next wave of historic preservation–focusing on historic sites that are finding new life with new purposes: a modernist pool house that’s now an arts center, and a firehouse that’s now an ice cream store are just two examples. Read about how Mark Twain’s house in Hartford, now a thriving museum, was saved from demolition; how Dixwell and Whalley avenues and Goffe Street in New Haven got their names (you have to go back to the English Civil War for the answer); and where to find the remnants of an abandoned Nike missile site. Click here to: Subscribe and to purchase back issues!