Spring 2014: Still Revolutionary

The spring 2014 issue explores stories inspired by the state’s tourism theme, “Still Revolutionary.” Our cover story–illustrated by Al Braden’s gorgeous photographs of the Connecticut River, is about the central role the river has played in our state’s history and its designation as the nation’s first–and it turns out, only–National Blueway. We explore the state’s extraordinary aviation history with Alex Soule’s story on the pioneering Igor Sikorsky; celebrate both the CT Sons of the American Revolution’s 125th anniversary and the 70th season of the Hartford Symphony; and tip our hat to the first African American woman to pass the bar and practice law in Connecticut, Bessye Anita Warren Bennett. Former state and U.S. legislator Larry DeNardis give us his personal recollections of the 1965 Constitutional Convention, and we explore the revolutionary art of Connecticut impressionist J. Alden Weir. Subscribe now to receive the current issue! Visit the Back Issues page to learn more and to purchase this issue.