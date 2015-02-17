Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»Spring–Our 50th Issue–Showcases Connecticut Celebrities

Spring–Our 50th Issue–Showcases Connecticut Celebrities

0
By on Connecticut History, Current Issue, News Flash!, Uncategorized

We’re celebrating our 50th issue with stories about some of Connecticut’s A-list names in arts and entertainment: Hepburn, Calder, Thumb (General Tom Thumb, that is)! Read how Connecticut has fostered creativity in arts and entertainment including the Connecticut actor who made the stage and film character of Sherlock Holmes a household name, and the summer theater-in-a-barn that has seen a parade of famous actors grace its stage. Learn more about where and why Connecticut has been a magnet for modern artists and about Connecticut’s smallest celebrity (at only 25 inches tall) who was America’s first international star.

Subscribe today to receive the issue! Connecticut Explored

Share.

Comments are closed.