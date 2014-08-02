Summer 2014 VOLUME 12/ NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: History Under Our Feet > From Cold War to Cool Wine > Bellantoni’s Favorite Digs > A Pile of Rocks Rewrites History > A Lakota Sioux Returns Home
PLUS: Four Towns Celebrate 375!
ON THE COVER: Archaeologists examine ballast stones that may be a wreck from the War of 1812. photo: Jerry Roberts. See story p. 38.
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: Henry Green and the Final Underground. CLICK HERE TO READ By Walter W. Woodward
15 From Cold War to Cold Storage
An underground insurance records facility now stores something sweeter. By John Ramsey
20 Right Down the Street, and Right Beneath Your Feet CLICK HERE TO READ
Our state archaeologist’s favorite finds. By Nicholas F. Bellantoni
26 Rediscovering Albert Afraid of Hawk CLICK HERE TO READ
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West leaves a trail of tears. By Diane C. Hassan
32 An Early Advocate for Connecticut’s Gay Community CLICK HERE TO READ
Canon Jones was on the vanguard of gay rights. By Emily E. Gifford
38 New Discoveries at Battle Site Essex CLICK HERE TO READ By Jerry Roberts
40 Site Lines: Preserving What We Can’t See By Karin Peterson
42 Restoring East Granby’s Smallpox Cemetery CLICK HERE TO READ By Tom Howard
44 Milford, Guilford, and Stratford at 375 By Gene Leach CLICK HERE TO READ
47 Fairfield Celebrates Its 375th By Elizabeth Rose CLICK HERE TO READ
48 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities
51 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
57 Afterword