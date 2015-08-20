Summer 2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 3
Connecticut Explored
CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER
IN THIS ISSUE: Small Towns, BIG Stories > Where Dartmouth Began > Inspiration for a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet > The Origins of Our Airport > The Museum of the Mohegans
ON THE COVER: (top left) James Merrill House, page 44; (top right) “Captain Hook” PEZ dispenser, private collection, page 42; (bottom left) portrait of Urania Hoadley Whiting, Winchester Historical Society, page 14; (bottom right) Bradley Airport, 1952, New England Air Museum, page 31
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal: Even With History, Go Local
By Elizabeth J. Normen
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: A Little Town Begets a Big College.
By Walter W. Woodward
14 Ten Treasures from Small Museums
Go local to find authentic Connecticut.
By William Hosley
20 Connecticut’s Brand of Colonial Town
169 independent towns? Not in the beginning.
By Elizabeth J. Normen
26 Glasgo: Isaac Glasko Forges a Life
A village named for a blacksmith.
By Jason R. Mancini
32 Windsor Locks: Bradley International Airport
A small town welcomes the world.
By Jerry Roberts
38 Uncasville: The Tantaquidgeon Museum
By Anita Fowler
40 Woodbury: Zimri Moody, Cabinetmaker
By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Lynn Friedman
42 Orange: PEZ
By Jennifer G. LaRue
44 Site Lines: Stonington: Poet James Merrill’s House
By Charles T. Clark
46 Spotlight
54 Afterword
60 Connecticut Humanities: Why Humanities Count in My Life
By Maura Fehon