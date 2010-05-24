SUMMER ISSUE: Explore the Historic Connecticut Landscape

Join us as we explore the historic Connecticut Landscape in the summer issue. Find out where Tiffany’s found gems, where a cove disappeared, where Connecticut’s Chautauqua was, why mulberry trees caused some folks to make and lose a fortune, where two of our favorite historic lighthouses are (and how you can visit), and more!

This is our fourth issue under our new name (from 2002 to 2009 we were called Hog River Journal). The new name better reflects our mission to uncover and discover the Connecticut story–statewide. Every issue, I learn something about our cultural heritage that enriches my life and deepens my appreciation for our state.

In our photo essay, you’ll read all about Forestville, a campground in Plainville infused with religious fervor in the late 1800s that is now a charming secular cottage colony. Find out about the Civilian Conservation Corps’ good works in Connecticut parks in the 1930s (if you know a CCCer, our author wants to hear from him); the historic landscape under three of Connecticut Landmarks’s historic house and garden sites (and which one was waterfront 325 years ago); the speculative craze for mulberry trees—the food of choice for silkworms—that cause financial ruin in the 1820s and 30s; and the myriad uses for pegmatite, a rock made up of feldspar, mica, and quartz (including gem-grade tourmaline), and where it was mined. Plus, where to find a great barn, Hartford Parks history, and a couple of great lighthouses. And don’t miss the childhood memoir of retired Hartford fire chief Charles Teale’s summers at Camp Courant!

What’s up next? For fall, we’re taking a look at the family business and the State’s 375th Anniversary. From minding the store to inventing new products, Connecticut clans built the state’s economy—and continue to today!

I invite you to join me by subscribing. Begin your exploration of Connecticut history today. You’ll enjoy one good story after another!

Elizabeth Normen

Publisher