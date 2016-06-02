Summer 2016 Program

Conversations at Noon

June 7, 2016, noon – 1 p.m.

Connecticut’s Old State House, 800 Main Street, Hartford

Sponsored by Connecticut Humanities, co-sponsored by Connecticut Explored

Industry, Activism, & Community in 19th Century Connecticut

Hear Dr. Jason Mancini, Director of the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center explore the world of early political activist and community leader Isaac Glasko [see page 26.]and join a discussion on social activism.

Conversations at Noon is free. Bring a brown-bag lunch to eat during the program. Convenient $5 parking (with validation) is available at the State House Square or Constitution Plaza South garages. For more information visit ctosh.org.

