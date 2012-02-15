SPRING 2012: We’re Putting Connecticut On the Map!

***

In the new Spring issue 2012, we’re exploring “cartographically” what (and who) put Connecticut on the map. You’ll read about the circuitous route to settling our state boundaries, Connecticut’s first map makers, Native American’s historic approach to land use, and more!

First up, the state historian explains how King Charles II, in the Royal Charter of 1662, set the colony’s generous boundaries—including our western boundary as the Pacific Ocean!

You’ll also read about a Connecticut map from 1784 that recently sold at auction for $2 million dollars; about Rochambeau’s march across Connecticut to help General Washington and the Continental Army fight the British during the Revolutionary War; and you’ll learn how the rooftops of factories, barns, and municipal buildings helped aviators navigate during the 1920s.

PLUS, you’ll read about exhibitions, events, and museums you’ll want to visit this spring!

Each issue of Connecticut Explored reveals something new about our state.

What’s up next? The summer issue commemorates the bicentennial of the War of 1812—the conflict that some called the second war of independence. Find out how this event impacted Connecticut and why the state historian calls it, “The War Connecticut Hated.”







Elizabeth Normen

Publisher