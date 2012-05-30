What Was That War About Again? Find out in the Summer Issue!

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the War of 1812. If you’re like me, your first response to that is, “what was that war about again?” and your second one is “What does it have to do with Connecticut?”

It turns out to be a fascinating story—and we’ve got it all for you in the summer issue.

To get the quick answers, we turned to state historian Walt Woodward. His column—which appears in each issue—gives you a sense of what’s ahead. It’s titled, “The War Connecticut Hated,” and asserts that Connecticans felt our own federal government was “at war” with us as much as the British!

It was a time when we showed both our best and worst selves. In our photo essay, we give you a preview of stirring objects from the upcoming exhibition, “The Rockets Red Glare”: Connecticut in the War of 1812, on view in at the Lyman Allyn Museum of Art in New London this summer. You’ll see the coat a young John Miner wore as he helped defend Stonington from a British attack—complete with a torn shoulder and powder burns. You’ll also see Connecticut’s own “Little Star Spangled Banner”—the unusual and large 16 star-16 stripe flag that flew over Stonington during that battle.

you'll read about the British attack on Essex—resulting in the largest loss of American shipping during the war, about "The 'Notorious' Hartford Convention" during which there was some loose talk of secession, about the exploits of General Hull on the frontier and his nephew Commodore Hull on the high seas—only one of whom was a hero.

What’s up next? The fall issue—our 40th!—explores the enduring description of Connecticut as “the Land of Steady Habits.” Do we deserve that? Did we ever? Find out in our fall issue! Next winter we’ll mark the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation (a follow-up to our special spring 2011 issue commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Civil War).

