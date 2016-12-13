Where I Live: Connecticut, the new social studies resource for third grade about Connecticut, is now in the pilot phase. If you are a teacher interested in piloting the resource or a curriculum specialists interested in reviewing it as you develop or revise curriculum for the 2017-2018 school year, please contact enormen@ctexplored.org.
Where I Live: Connecticut is designed to support the new social studies frameworks for Grade 3, “Our State and our City/Town: Yesterday and Today.” It is also designed to support the new inquiry arc methodology. Throughout, teachers will find content that builds on the Grade 2 frameworks, “Making a Difference.”
Please let us know if you are a curriculum specialist or teacher and wish to have access to the pilot for curriculum development or to test in the classroom this spring.
PILOT/Spring 2017
- The 80-page, 9-chapter text, rich with maps, images, and info graphics, will be available in an online electronic version
- A companion web site with additional extension essays will be under development during spring 2017
- Teachers piloting in the classroom will be required to provide feedback from both their perspective and from students’ perspective. The feedback mechanism will be a short online survey. This feedback is very important in that it will allow us to revise the text prior to printing.
Teacher participation and feedback will be very important in assuring that the completed resource meets your goals and the state’s goals for social studies.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Geography
Land
Water, Water Everywhere
Connecticut’s Climate
Chapter 2: Connecticut’s First Peoples
Chapter 3: Quinnetukut Becomes Connecticut
The Settlement of Connecticut
Life in a Colonial Town
Founding Documents
How We Govern
Chapter 4: Cities and Towns
Connecticut’s Cities
My Town
Chapter 5: Important Connecticans
Chapter 6: Wars & Disasters
Connecticut at War
Calamity in Connecticut
Chapter 7: Our Economy
Jobs Then and Now
Connecticut Invents!
Moving Across Connecticut
Chapter 8: Let’s Go!
Let’s Explore: State Parks
Let’s Play: Sports
Let’s Create: Arts & Culture
Let’s Learn: Museums
Let’s Learn: Education
Chapter 9
Timeline: Major Events in Connecticut History
Fun Facts
Glossary
Please contact Ashley Callan at ashley_callan@whps.org or Elizabeth Normen at enormen@ctexplored.org to be considered for the pilot phase.