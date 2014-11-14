With the Winter 2014/2015 issue, we launch our coverage of the the 100th anniversary of World War I. We’re featuring some of the iconic posters from that era before the Internet, television, and radio when posters were one of the few ways to communicate with the masses. You’ll also read about the various ways women in Greenwich supported the war effort both before and after the U.S. entered the conflict in 1917.

We’re featuring stories from other wars, too: a fascinating look at how Connecticut paid its Civil War bills in the era before a national currency and banking system, a surprising story about one of Connecticut’s own Monuments Men, artist Deane Keller, who is the subject of an exhibition at the New Haven Museum on view now, and a piece about one of the giants of anti-Vietnam War activism, Yale’s William Sloane Coffin, Jr. These stories put our WWI experiences in historical context.

