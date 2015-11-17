Winter 2015-2016: A Great Holiday Gift!

In the Winter 2015-2016 issue, we tell the stories of some of Connecticut’s iconic brands—and we mean the majors! Connecticut has been home to such nationally and internationally-known brands as Pepperidge Farm, Bigelow Tea, Timex, Stanley (now Stanley Black & Decker) and more.

We love that a number of these stories show that Silicon Valley does not have a corner on the “invented in a garage” origin story. Decades before William Hewlett and David Packard, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs tinkered in their garages, Margaret Rudkin and Ruth Campbell Bigelow started their companies in their kitchens. Find out more in the new issue!

