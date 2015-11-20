Winter 2015/2016: The Connecticut Brand

Connecticut Explored
Winter 2015/2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 1

IN THIS ISSUE: That’s a Connecticut Brand?   >    Before There Was Martha Stewart….  >    Building Subs in the Cold War   >   Taking a Shine to International Silver

ON THE COVER: “Celestial Centerpiece,” International Silver, 1964. Dallas Museum of Art. See page 32.

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: The State Seal—The Most Enduring Brand of All
By Walter W. Woodward

14 Iconic Connecticut Brands
That was made in Connecticut?
By Elizabeth Normen and David Corrigan

20 Healthful Bread Builds a Business
Pepperidge Farm goes to the moon.
By Cathryn J. Prince

26 Full Speed Into the Nuclear Age
Electric Boat in the Cold War.
By Barbara Nagy

32 International Silver Company Shines Once More
Catching up to Tiffany.
By Patricia F. Singer

38 A Connecticut Tea Party
Bigelow Tea brews for 70 years.
By Alan Bisbort

44 Timex: Takes a Licking and Keeps on Ticking
By Emily Gifford

46 The Simple Genius of the Audubon Bird Call
By Rich Malley

48 Site Lines: Making Places
Visiting the New Britain Industrial Museum and CT Trust for Historic Preservation’s
Making Places project.
By Sarajane Cedrone

50 Spotlight

58 Afterword 

64 Connecticut HumanitiesEngage!
By Douglas G. Fisher

 

