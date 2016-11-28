Winter 2016/2017: Connecticans in the American West

Winter 2016/2017
VOLUME 15/NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticans in the American West > Discovering Dinosauria > The Guns that Won the West > Joining the Gold Rush > Teaching on the Frontier >
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: When the West was North.
By Walter W. Woodward
14 Art of the American West.
By Mary M. Donohue
A visit to the New Britain Museum of American Art.
20 Sam Colt Mines the Arizona Territory.
By Leah S. Glaser
Searching for mineral wealth without leaving Connecticut.
26 How Connecticut-made Guns Won the West.
By Pamela Haag
Marketing the Winchester rifle on the frontier.
32 Catharine Beecher Educates the West.
By Allison Speicher
The civilizing influence of an Eastern schoolteacher.
38 Yale’s Dinosaur Dynasty.
By Richard Kissel
O.C. Marsh on the trail of dinosauria.
44 Site Lines: Connecticut’s Park and Forest Pioneers.
By Leah S. Glaser
51 Spotlight
58 Afterword
64 Connecticut Humanities: The Vitamins of a Healthy Connecticut.
By Jeffrey Partridge