WINTER ISSUE WINS AWARD

Our Winter 2009/2010 Built It/Razed It III issue on Modern Architecture received a 2010 Award of Merit from the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation. The award ceremony took place in the Capitol’s Hall of Flags on April 7, 2010. The issue was supported, in part, by the Connecticut Commission on Culture & Tourism. We thank CCT, Mary Donohue for her leadership on that issue, the editorial team, and all of our authors who helped make the issue a winner! And, of course, we thank the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation! The issue is available for order under here.