Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – Winter 2010/2011

BACK ISSUES – Winter 2010/2011

0
By on Back Issues

Winter 2010/2011 VOLUME 9 / NUMBER 1
The Design Issue!
IN THIS ISSUE: CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

Fall 2010 CoverSUBSCRIBE NOW
ORDER ONLINE
 How the Puritans Felt About Christmas
18th-Century Painting in Silk
Art in a Gravestone
A California Modernist in Connecticut
Connecticut’s Country Synagogues
On the cover: “The painting of Hector and Andromache” Maria Bissell, 1810
Features
12 Christmas in Connecticut
A history of Christmas in decorations.
By Elizabeth J. Normen
18 The Depression Gave Us—the Buffet Server?
How a Waterbury company and Emily Post changed American dining.
By David Corrigan
26 Painting with Needle & Thread
The first of Connecticut’s pictorial arts.
By Susan P. Schoelwer
34 Faith Amidst the Fields
Our little-known country synagogues.
By Robert Gregson & Mary M. Donohue
42 Discovering LaGardo Tackett
A master modernist ceramicist settles in New Haven.
By F. Peter Swanson, M.D.Contents
pg 9
Hog River Journal
pg 10
Letters, etc.
pg 12 Christmas in Connecticut. By Elizabeth J. Normen
pg 18 Chase Brass: The Depression Gave Us—the Buffet Server? By David Corrigan
pg 24 Smith-Worthington: Saddles Fit for a Shah. By Patrick Skahill
pg 26 Painting with Needle & Thread. By Susan P. Schoelwer
pg 32 Site Lines: More than a Place to Sit. By Karin Peterson
pg 34
 Faith Amidst the Fields. By Robert Gregson & Mary M. Donohue
pg 40 Beauty in a Gravestone. By Linda Pagliuco
pg 42 Discovering LaGardo Tackett. By F. Peter Swanson, M.D.
pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
pg 52 Afterword
Share.

Comments are closed.