BACK ISSUES – Winter 2010/2011

Winter 2010/2011 VOLUME 9 / NUMBER 1
|How the Puritans Felt About Christmas
18th-Century Painting in Silk
|Art in a Gravestone
|A California Modernist in Connecticut
Connecticut’s Country Synagogues
On the cover: “The painting of Hector and Andromache” Maria Bissell, 1810
|12 Christmas in Connecticut
A history of Christmas in decorations.
By Elizabeth J. Normen
|18 The Depression Gave Us—the Buffet Server?
How a Waterbury company and Emily Post changed American dining.
By David Corrigan
|26 Painting with Needle & Thread
The first of Connecticut’s pictorial arts.
By Susan P. Schoelwer
|34 Faith Amidst the Fields
Our little-known country synagogues.
By Robert Gregson & Mary M. Donohue
|42 Discovering LaGardo Tackett
A master modernist ceramicist settles in New Haven.
By F. Peter Swanson, M.D.Contents
Hog River Journal
|
Letters, etc.
|Site Lines: More than a Place to Sit. By Karin Peterson
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
|pg 52
|Afterword