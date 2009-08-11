BACK ISSUES – 2004 NOV/DEC/JAN 2005

Connecticut Explored
2004 NOV/DEC/JAN 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE:
ART HISTORY 101

Wadsworth Celebrates the American Landscape
Dotha’s Tribute Turns 75
In Step with Wallace Stevens
A Letter from Monet’s Garden

On the cover:
Thomas Cole, View of Monte Video, the seat of Daniel Wadsworth, Esq., 1828
Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Contents
pg 7 From the Publisher:
pg 8 Letters, etc.
pg 12 When Artists Owned Hartford’s Streets. By Bob Gregson
pg 18 Daniel Wadsworth and the Hudson River School.
By Elizabeth Mankin Kornhauser
pg 24 The Enigma of Wallace Stevens. By Christine Palm
pg 30 Dotha’s Crowning Gift to Hartford. By Diana Ross McCain
pg 36 re: Collections–Portrait of a Young Man. By Nancy Finlay
pg 38 Shoebox ArchivesAlfred Pope of Hill-Stead has lunch with Claude Monet.
By Polly Pasternak Huntington
pg 40 Destination–Visit the nation’s first museum devoted to collecting American art, and one of the top university print collections in the United States.
New Britian Museum of American Art. By Elizabeth J. Normen
Davison Art Center. By Elizabeth J. Normen
pg 43 Afterword–Expansion at two area museums, and more…
pg 44 Soapbox–Why public art is good for Hartford. By Ken Kahn

2004 NOV/DEC/JAN 2005

Daniel Wadsworth and the Hudson River School

The Enigma of Wallace Stevens

Lunch with Monet

AUG/SEP/OCT 2004

The Education of Ella Grasso

Ancient Burying Ground

Politics of Change: Mayor vs. Manager

MAY/JUN/JUL 2004

Miracle on Capital Avenue

Hartford Labor Militants Fight the Spanish Civil War

A Piece of Silk Tells of the Richly Textured Fabric of Mill Town Life

FEB/MAR/APR 2004

Hospital Rock

A Well-stocked Saddlebag for the Doctor on Horseback

2003 NOV/DEC/JAN 2004

A War Contested

“If You Don’t Need It, DON’T BUY IT”

Manufacturing for the War Effort

Fighting for Freedom

SUMMER 2003

An Art School Forged in the Gilded Age

Audacious Alliances

Sophia Woodhouse’s Grass Bonnets

SPRING 2003

Hartford’s Motion Picture Palaces

A Connecticut Yankee Doodle Dandy

The Hartford Dark Blues

WINTER 2003

A Tale of Two Cities: The Rise and Fall of Public Housing

The Last 18th-Century House on Main Street

Francis Goodwin II’s reflections on the wild and wooly three-day opening of the Bulkeley Bridge

FALL 2002

A River Runs Under It: A Hog River History

Tobacco Valley: Puerto Rican Farm Workers in Connecticut

A “Tomitude”

