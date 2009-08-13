BACK ISSUES – FALL 2002



The Hog River Rediscovered

Family Photo, Public History

Hill-Stead at 100

The Tobacco Valley

Mayor Perez Has the Last Word

Park River Freshet, May 5, 1893. Webster Seventh defines freshet as “a great rise or overflowing of a stream caused by heavy rains or melted snow.” This happened with some regularity during the 19th and 20th century. Advertising signs such as these for an Asylum Street clothier were commonly painted on the sides of brick buildings. The faded ghosts of some of these signs can still be seen around the city. From Hartford Collection at The Hartford Public

Library. See story on page 10.

In which we answer, “Just what is the Hog River Journal?” pg 10 A River Runs Under It: A Hog River History

(Sample Article) By Sandy Wheeler and Nancy O. Albert pg 16 Governor Greets College Girl:

A Hartford Photograph in Narrative Transition. By Wm. Frank Mitchell pg 20 Hill-Stead: A Colonial Revival Performance pg 26 Tobacco Valley: Puerto Rican Farm Workers in Connecticut

(Sample Article) By Ruth Glasser pg 32 re: Collections:

A “Tomitude” (Sample Article)

Dawn C. Adiletta of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center shows us

that product merchandising was big business more than 100 years

before Walt Disney and Harry Potter. pg 34 Shoebox Archives:

Eyewitness account of the Flood of ’36. pg 36 Destination:

Cheney Hall

A music hall for silk mill workers returns to its roots. pg 37 Soap Box:

