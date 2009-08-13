BACK ISSUES – FALL 2002

|pg 7
|Letter from the Publisher:
In which we answer, “Just what is the Hog River Journal?”
|pg 10
|A River Runs Under It: A Hog River History
(Sample Article) By Sandy Wheeler and Nancy O. Albert
|pg 16
|Governor Greets College Girl:
A Hartford Photograph in Narrative Transition. By Wm. Frank Mitchell
|pg 20
|Hill-Stead: A Colonial Revival Performance
|pg 26
|Tobacco Valley: Puerto Rican Farm Workers in Connecticut
(Sample Article) By Ruth Glasser
|pg 32
|re: Collections:
A “Tomitude” (Sample Article)
Dawn C. Adiletta of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center shows us
that product merchandising was big business more than 100 years
before Walt Disney and Harry Potter.
|pg 34
|Shoebox Archives:
Eyewitness account of the Flood of ’36.
|pg 36
|Destination:
Cheney Hall
A music hall for silk mill workers returns to its roots.
|pg 37
|Soap Box:
May Eddie A. Perez has the last word.
|
|
