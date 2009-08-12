BACK ISSUES – AUG/SEP/OCT 2004

|
AUG/SEP/OCT 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: POLITICS & POWER
Educating Ella Grasso
Colonial Black Governors
Fighting for the Keys to City Hall
Stumping for the Party of Lincoln
On the cover:
President John F. Kennedy, Governor John Dempsey, and U.S. senatorial candidate Abraham Ribicoff on the campaign trail. Ansonia, October 17, 1962.
|Contents
|pg 7
|From the Publisher:
|pg 8
|Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|On the Campaign Trail.
By Nancy O. Albert and Mark Jones
|pg 18
|A Quaker Firebrand Swings An Election.
By Joseph Duffy
|pg 25
|Politics of Change: Mayor vs. Manager.
By Donald F. Fenton
|pg 30
|The Education of Ella Grasso.
By Jon E. Purmont
|pg 36
|re: Collections
Buttons worn and torches carried for our parties’ candidates.
By Marianne Curling
|pg 38
|Destination
Monument to the Black Governors
By Billie M. AnthonyOld State House.
By Eileen Flynn
|pg 42
|Soapbox
How far have we come since the riots of the late 1960s?An interview with Butch Lewis.
|pg 45
|Afterword
A memorial for victims of the circus fire, an award for the Antiquarian & Landmarks Society, and where to find out more about Connecticut’s political history.