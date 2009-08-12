BACK ISSUES – AUG/SEP/OCT 2004

Connecticut Explored
AUG/SEP/OCT 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: POLITICS & POWER

Educating Ella Grasso

Colonial Black Governors

Fighting for the Keys to City Hall

Stumping for the Party of Lincoln

On the cover:
President John F. Kennedy, Governor John Dempsey, and U.S. senatorial candidate Abraham Ribicoff on the campaign trail. Ansonia, October 17, 1962.

Contents
pg 7 From the Publisher:
pg 8 Letters, etc.
pg 12 On the Campaign Trail.
By Nancy O. Albert and Mark Jones
pg 18 A Quaker Firebrand Swings An Election.
By Joseph Duffy
pg 25 Politics of Change: Mayor vs. Manager.
By Donald F. Fenton
pg 30 The Education of Ella Grasso.
By Jon E. Purmont
pg 36 re: Collections
Buttons worn and torches carried for our parties’ candidates.
By Marianne Curling
pg 38 Destination
Monument to the Black Governors
By Billie M. AnthonyOld State House.
By Eileen Flynn
pg 42 Soapbox
How far have we come since the riots of the late 1960s?An interview with Butch Lewis.
pg 45 Afterword
A memorial for victims of the circus fire, an award for the Antiquarian & Landmarks Society, and where to find out more about Connecticut’s political history.
