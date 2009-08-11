BACK ISSUES – FALL 2005

|
FALL 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: Liberty & Justice for All
General Washington Strikes a Revolutionary Alliance
Abe Lincoln’s Overlooked Hartford Speech
Society Women Jailed for the Vote
The Red Scare Sweeps Connecticut
On the cover:
Procession of the Wide-Awake Club down Main Street, Hartford, July 26, 1860. Historians credit (as did Lincoln himself) the Wide Awakes, started in Hartford, with helping Lincoln win the presidency.
The Museum of American Political Life, University of Hartford.
|Contents
|pg 7
|From the Publisher:
|pg 8
|Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|Setting the Watch Fires of Liberty.
By Mark Jones and Nancy O. Albert
|pg 20
|The “Conference” State.
By Ann Harrison and Mary Donohue
|pg 26
|Glimpses of Lincoln’s Brilliance.
By Gene Leach
|pg 32
|Stamping Out the Reds.
By Jeffrey J. White
|pg 36
|re: Collections
Freedom fighter John Brown figures prominently in a new exhibition. By Rehema Barber
|pg 38
|Destinations
Nathan Hale Homestead celebrates our state hero’s 50th birthday.
By Rebecca Taber-ConoverFarmington’s stops on the Underground Railroad.
By Barbara Donahue
|pg 42
|Soapbox Archives
A day at the movies in 1930s Hartford spells freedom for a young Walter E. Smith.
|pg 44
|Afterword
Barn Again! on view in Windsor; where to get your 2006 Hartford hertitage calendar; the 2005 inductees to The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame; and more…