BACK ISSUES – FALL 2007

|pg 14
|Rivaling Currier & Ives: The Kellog Brothers. By Nancy Finlay
|pg 26
|Borden Revolutionizes the Milk Business
By Charles Zanor
|pg 32
|The Brass City Manufactures for Victory
By Raechel Guest
|pg 40
|The Bright Lights of Willimantic
By Tom Beardsley
|pg 44
|re: CollectionsClassic Hitchcock furniture returns to Unionville
By Anne Guernsey
|pg 48
|Destinations
The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum.
By John A. Pawloski
|pg 50
|Soapbox
Reports of Manufacturing’s Death and Greatly Exaggerated.
By Peter Giola
|pg 52
|Afterword
What’s on view, what’s in a name, and how to get a tour of the Hog River