Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – Fall 2011

BACK ISSUES – Fall 2011

0
By on Back Issues

Fall 2011 VOLUME 9 / NUMBER 4

IN THIS ISSUE: CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

current_issue
ORDER ONLINE
 Saving Waterbury City Hall
Natural Disasters, Man-made Calamities
Eagle Sails Out of War & Into Peace
On the Hunt for Civil War Treasures
On the Cover: The Connecticut State Police assisting in search and rescue at Ground Zero, September 2001. Connecticut State Police
Features
14 What a Disaster!
Connecticut Connecticut catastrophes through the ages. By Emma Demar with Elizabeth J. Normen
20 Everyday Heroes
On duty or off, ordinary people, extraordinary courages. By Karen L. Fredrick and Anne H. Young
26 September 11, 2001 Connecticut Responds and Reflects
How we responded to the terrorist attackes of 9/11. By Anne Guernsey
32 America’s Tall Ship
The rebirth of the German Horst Wessel. By Tido H. Holtkamp
Contents
pg 9 Hog River Journal
pg 10 Letters, etc
g 13 From the State Historian: Where Were You?…By Walter W. Woodward READ HERE
pg 14 What a Disaster! By Emma Demar with Elizabeth J. Normen
pg 20 Everyday Heroes. By Karen L. Frederick and Anne H. Young
pg 26 September 11, 2001: Connecticut Responds and Reflects. By Anne Guernsey
pg 32 America’s Tall Ship.By Tido H. Holtkamp
pg 38 “I Wanted to Fly.” By Eileen Hurst
pg 42
 Site Lines: Putting Waterbury City Hall Back into Commission. By Robert W. Grzywacz
pg 44 History Day in Connecticut
pg 48 Destination: The Living 9/11 Memorial. By Nicole Chalfant
pg 50 re: Collections:Hartford History Center
From the Desk of Stuart Parnes
pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
pg 56 Afterword
Share.

Comments are closed.