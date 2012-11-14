Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES- Fall 2012

BACK ISSUES- Fall 2012

0
By on Back Issues, Connecticut History

Fall 2012 VOLUME 10/ NUMBER 4
THE 10th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Fall 2012 Issue

IN THIS ISSUE:  Is This the Land of Steady Habits?  >  The Standing Order: Who They Were and Who Took Them Down   >   Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Colonial Style   >   And Then Came the French Canadians   >   A Socialist Mayor for Bridgeport

SUBSCRIBE NOW / ORDER ONLINE

Contents

10 Letters, etc

13  From the State Historian: The Unsteady Meaning of “The Land of Steady Habits” CLICK HERE TO READ By Walter W. Woodward

14  Waste Not Want Not: What a Colonial Midden Can Tell Us CLICK HERE TO READ
A photo essay about frugal Connecticut Yankees. By Ross K. Harper

20  The Land of Steady Constitutional Habits CLICK HERE TO READ
Why it took us 156 years to adopt a constitution. By Wesley Horton

26  Connecticut’s Ruling Aristocracy CLICK HERE TO READ
For the first 180 years, a handful of families ruled Connecticut. By David Corrigan

32  Bridgeport Votes for Change CLICK HERE TO READ 
A socialist takes office. By Mary Witkowski

38  The Steady Evolution of a Connecticut Family Business
It all began with the saftey fuse. By Dawn Byron Hutchins

46  French Canadians Colonize Connecticut By Ruth Glasser

48  Site Lines: Monuments to Connecticut’s Lost County Government By Paige Durgin
CLICK HERE TO READ

50  A New Gateway to Our State’s Past By the ConnecticutHistory.org Team

53  Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations.

57  Afterword

SUBSCRIBE NOW / BUY CURRENT ISSUE ONLINE

Share.

Comments are closed.