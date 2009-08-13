BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2003

|pg 7
|Letter from the Publisher:
|pg 9
|Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|Hartford’s
Motion Picture Palaces (Sample
Article)
|pg 20
|A Connecticut Yankee Doodle Dandy (Sample Article)
|pg 26
|The Hartford Dark Blues (Sample Article)
|pg 32
|Off the Streets & Into the Parks
|pg 40
|re: collections:
Fun of the two-wheeled sort. By Richard C. Malley
|pg 42
|Shoebox Archives
Jerine Thompson once ruled Hartford’s Keney Park cricket pitch.
By Stan Walker
|pg 43
|Destination: Wickham Park
The former estate of a window-envelope heir is now an unexpectedly
exotic destination.
By Maureen Welch
|pg 44
|Soapbox:
Going to Bat for Hartford
Former Mayor Mike Peters steps up to the plate.