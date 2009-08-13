Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2003

BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2003

0
By on Back Issues

Subscribe Now!

ORDER ONLINE

SPRING  2003
VOLUME 1 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE:  PASTIMES

Our Favorite Silver Screens
Hartford Plays in the Majors
A Connecticut Yankee Doodle Dandy
Mike Peters Has the Last Word

Contents

On the cover:
Boys relax on a seesaw while girls play croquet at a vacation school.
See story on pg. 32.

pg 7 Letter from the Publisher:
pg 9 Letters, etc.
pg 12 Hartford’s
Motion Picture Palaces (Sample
Article)
pg 20 A Connecticut Yankee Doodle Dandy (Sample Article)
pg 26 The Hartford Dark Blues (Sample Article)
pg 32 Off the Streets & Into the Parks
pg 40 re: collections:
Fun of the two-wheeled sort. By Richard C. Malley
pg 42 Shoebox Archives
Jerine Thompson once ruled Hartford’s Keney Park cricket pitch.
By Stan Walker
pg 43 Destination: Wickham Park
The former estate of a window-envelope heir is now an unexpectedly
exotic destination.
By Maureen Welch
pg 44 Soapbox:
Going to Bat for Hartford
Former Mayor Mike Peters steps up to the plate.

 

Share.

Comments are closed.