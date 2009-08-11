BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2005

|
SPRING 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 2
SPECIAL ISSUE: MADE IN CONNECTICUT
Twain’s Love Affair with Technology
Rentschler Reaches for the Sky
1896 Electric Cars Hit Hartford Streets
The Silk Route Leads to Manchester
On the cover:
Top row, left to right: The Pope Mark I electric automobile, 1897; Landers, Frary & Clark’s coffee percolator, c. 1914; Pratt & Whitney Aircraft’s Wasp engine, c. 1926.
Middle row, left to right: Horace Wells; Mark Twain’s self-pasting scrapbook; G. Snow’s Match Safe patent drawing.
Bottom row, left to right: Teaching the mechanics of speech to the deaf; Ribbon loom, Cheney Brothers, 1914; Fundamental Orders, 1639.
|Contents
|pg 9
|From the Publisher:
|pg 10
|Letters, etc.
|pg 14
|American School for the Deaf: The Mother School of Deaf Education. By Gary E. Wait
|pg 20
|The Horseless Era Arrives.
By David Corrigan
|pg 26
|Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?
By Walter Woodward
|pg 28
|Cheney Mills: Innovations in Silk.
By Charles B. Fears
|pg 36
|Noah Webster: Accent on an American Language.
By Tracey Wilson
|pg 38
|Mark Twain, Inventor.
By Sujata Srinivasan
|pg 42
|Catherine Beecher and Domestic Science.
By Dawn C. Adiletta
|pg 44
|Frederick Rentschler: The Sky’s the Limit.
By Jack Connors
|pg 48
|The Discovery of Anesthesia.
By William A MacDonnell, D.D.S.
|pg 50
|re: Collections
A self-pumping shower to fit any Empire decor.
By Richard C. Malley
|pg 52
|Resource
Where a plethora of Connecticut patents are to be found.
By Dean Nelson
|pg 54
|Destination
Two museums devoted to the ingenuity of Connecticut inventors.
Museum of Connecticut History. By Cynthia Cormier
New Britian Industrial Museum. By Lois Blomstrann
|pg 58
|Soapbox
Ingenuity is the hallmark of the Connecticut River Valley.
By Wilson H. Faude
|pg 60
|Afterword
Report on a symposium on the African American experience, and recently published books of local interest.
