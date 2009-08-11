BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2005

Connecticut Explored
SPRING 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 2
SPECIAL ISSUE: MADE IN CONNECTICUT

Twain’s Love Affair with Technology

Rentschler Reaches for the Sky

1896 Electric Cars Hit Hartford Streets

The Silk Route Leads to Manchester

On the cover:

Top row, left to right: The Pope Mark I electric automobile, 1897; Landers, Frary & Clark’s coffee percolator, c. 1914; Pratt & Whitney Aircraft’s Wasp engine, c. 1926.
Middle row, left to right: Horace Wells; Mark Twain’s self-pasting scrapbook; G. Snow’s Match Safe patent drawing.

Bottom row, left to right: Teaching the mechanics of speech to the deaf; Ribbon loom, Cheney Brothers, 1914; Fundamental Orders, 1639.

Contents
pg 9 From the Publisher:
pg 10 Letters, etc.
pg 14 American School for the Deaf: The Mother School of Deaf Education. By Gary E. Wait
pg 20 The Horseless Era Arrives.
By David Corrigan
pg 26 Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?
By Walter Woodward
pg 28 Cheney Mills: Innovations in Silk.
By Charles B. Fears
pg 36 Noah Webster: Accent on an American Language.
By Tracey Wilson
pg 38 Mark Twain, Inventor.
By Sujata Srinivasan
pg 42 Catherine Beecher and Domestic Science.
By Dawn C. Adiletta
pg 44 Frederick Rentschler: The Sky’s the Limit.
By Jack Connors
pg 48 The Discovery of Anesthesia.
By William A MacDonnell, D.D.S.
pg 50 re: Collections
A self-pumping shower to fit any Empire decor.
By Richard C. Malley
pg 52 Resource
Where a plethora of Connecticut patents are to be found.
By Dean Nelson
pg 54 Destination
Two museums devoted to the ingenuity of Connecticut inventors.
Museum of Connecticut History. By Cynthia Cormier
New Britian Industrial Museum. By Lois Blomstrann
pg 58 Soapbox
Ingenuity is the hallmark of the Connecticut River Valley.
By Wilson H. Faude
pg 60 Afterword
Report on a symposium on the African American experience, and recently published books of local interest.

 

