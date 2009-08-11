BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2007

|
SPRING 2007
VOLUME 5 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: BITE THE BULLET
Where Soaking Up the Sun was Treatment
The Influenza Pandemic of 1918
Shrub the Source of Mom’s Cure-All
Our Second President Takes the Water Cure
On the cover:
Children with tuberculosis soak up sunshine and sea breezes at the Seaside Sanatorium in Waterford, c. 1940.
Connecticut State Library, State Archives.
|Contents
|pg 9
|From the Publisher:
|pg 10
|Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|Sun and Sea Harnessed to Fight Tuberculosis [Click here to read]
By Ann Harrison and Mark H. Jones
|pg 20
|A Knack for Bonesetting.
By Maureen Welch and Alicia Wayland
|pg 26
|Witch What? Connecticut’s Wonder Shrub. [Click here to read]
By Mary M. Donohue
|pg 32
|Ninety Days that Sickened Connecticut.
By Ralph D. Arcari, Ph.D.
|pg 40
|Living Till the Last.
By Jennifer Huget
|pg 44
|re: Collections
Fortune’s Bones.
By Ann Smith
|pg 46
|Shoebox Archives
Doctoring on the Field of Battle.
By Janice Mathews
|pg 48
|Destinations
James Pharmacy. By Andra Chantim
Stafford Springs. By Andra Chantim
|pg 52
|Afterword
What’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf, spring flings, and more…