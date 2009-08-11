BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2008

|pg 18
Motoring with the Hickmotts
When automobile travel was adventure.
By Diane Pflugrad Foley and Mark H. Jones
|Pg 24
The Ill-Fated Farmington Canal
Before Boston’s Big Dig, there was Connecticut’s Big Ditch.
By Ellsworth S. Grant
|Pg 30
The Rise and Fall of Silas Brooks, Balloonist
Seeking fame and fortune as the Great American Aeronaut.
By Lawrence S. Carlton, M.D.
|Pg 36
Litchfield’s Fortunes Hitched to the Stagecoach
When all roads led to Litchfield.
By Lynne Templeton Brickley
|Pg 42
Traveling Hartford-Area Turnpikes—Then, Now, or Never?
Plans for a beltway around Hartford hit a dead end.
By Frederick A. Hesketh
|pg 12
|Contributors to This Issue
|pg 48
|Destination:
Tracking Down Our Classic Coasters
By C.J. Hughes
|pg 50
|Spotlight:
What’s Up With Stratford’s Vought-Sikorsky Aircraft Plant?
By Mary M. Donohue
|pg 52
|Destination:
A Short History of Connecticut Racetracks
By Allan E. Brown
|pg 54
|Shoebox Archives:
Two Men in a Car: Connecticut’s Early American License Plates
By Marcy Fuller
|pg 57
|Soapbox:
Preserving the Meritt Parkway
By Leigh Grant
|pg 58
|Afterword: What’s on view, 5th Anniversary Celebrations, and more…