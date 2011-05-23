BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2011

|
Spring 2011 VOLUME 9 / NUMBER 2
|Connecticut Builds a Navy
|
African Americans Fight for Freedom and the Union
|Valor and Sacrifice on the Home Front
|Hazardville to Coltsville—“As Many As You Can Make”
|
The Power of the Battle Flag
On the Cover: top, left to right: Connecticut Historical Society, Library of Congress, New Canaan Historical Society. middle, left to right: Peabody Essex Museum, Connecticut Battle Flag Collection, The Amistad Center for Art & Culture. bottom, left to right: Robert Gregson/CCT, Museum of Connecticut History, Yale Collection of American Literature
|Features
|14
Heroes of the Home Front
Women’s shining deeds honored their country.
By Kathleen Maher
|22
Connecticut’s Naval Contributions to the Civil War
Glastonbury’s Gideon Welles brings order out of chaos.
By William N. Peterson
|30
Connecticut Arms the Union
Rifles, revolvers, and shells that sound “like the shriek of a demon.”
By Dean E. Nelson
|38
Memorials to a Nation Preserved
The great sacrifice remembered in stone and bronze.
By Matthew Warshauer and Mary M. Donohue
|44
Soldier’s Heart
Did Civil War veterans suffer from PTSD?
By Michael Sturges
|Contents
|pg 9
|
Hog River Journal
|pg 10
|
Letters, etc.
|pg 13
|
From the State Historian: The Final Journey of Nathaniel Lyon. By Walter W. Woodward (READ HERE)
|pg 14
|Heroes of the Home Front. By Kathleen Maher
|pg 18
|The War Comes to Town: Madison Meets a Call for Troops. By Paulette Clark Kaufmann
The Peace Movement in Litchfield. By Julie Frey Leone
|pg 22
|Connecticut’s Naval Contributions to the Civil War (READ HERE) By William N. Peterson
|pg 28
|Site Lines: Black Abolitionists Speak. By Cora Murray and Whitney Bayers
|pg 30
|Connecticut Arms the Union. By Dean E. Nelson
|
pg 36
|The 29th Regiment Colored Volunteers. By Charles (Ben) Hawley
|pg 38
|Memorials to a Nation Preserved. By Matthew Warshauer and Mary M. Donohue
|pg 44
|Soldier’s Heart. By Michael Sturges
|pg 50
|The Fisk Jubilee Singers Tour the North. By Frank Mitchell
|pg 52
|Re: collections: Battle Flags. By Gerry Caughman
|pg 53
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
|pg 58
|Afterword