BACK ISSUES – Spring 2014

Spring 2014 VOLUME 12/ NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: Is First Always Best?

Sikorsky Takes Flight > Boosters for our Revolutionary History > Bessye Bennett Breaks a Barrier > Harnessing Nautical and Nuclear Power > One Man, One Vote

ON THE COVER: The lighthouse on Saybrook Jetty outside the storied Fenwick summer colony marks the very end of the Connecticut River and is featured on Connecticut license plates with the motto “Preserve the Sound.” Al Braden, “The Connecticut River: A Photographic Journey Through the Heart of New England,” (Wesleyan University Press, 2009)

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: A Revolutionary Gamble…Again By Walter W. Woodward

14 Connecticut River: First National Blueway Runs Through Connecticut

A trip down our namesake river. By Elizabeth J. Normen

20 Sikorsky—Still Revolutionary

Innovating his way into aviation history. By Alexander Soule

26 Celebrating Our Patriot Forefathers

The 125th anniversary of the Sons of the American Revolution. By Jennifer Eifrig

32 The Trailblazing Bessye Bennett

Following her dream into the legal profession. By Constance Belton Green

38 Out of the Depression, A Symphony Rises

Francis Goodwin’s symphony endures. By Muriel Fleischmann

44 Site Lines: Connecticut’s State Ship By Karin Peterson

46 Reflections on the 1965 Constitutional Convention By Lawrence J. DeNardis

48 Windham as Weir’s Muse By Anne Dawson

50 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities

53 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations

59 Afterword