BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2003

Summer 2003
VOLUME 1 / NUMBER 4

Midwife Jennet Catlin Boardman

Politico María Sánchez

Cultural Entrepreneurs
Elizabeth Colt & Her Circle

Community-Builder Mary Townsend Seymour

PLUS: Has Governor Rowland
Slammed the Door on Our State Heroine?

On the cover:
(clockwise from top left) Prudence Crandall (Courtesy of Prudence
Crandall Museum); Long Lane School Children, c.1870’s (Connecticut State Library); Elizabeth Colt (illustration by Alan Carlstrom); Mary Townsend Seymour (Connecticut State Library); Caroline Penniman, Superintendent Long Lane School, c.1917 (Connecticut State Library); Katharine Houghton Hepburn, c. 1917 (Connecticut State Library);Long Lane School, c.1940 (Connecticut State Library); (center) María Sánchez (photo: Juan Fuentes)

Contents
pg 7 Letter from the Publisher:
pg 9 Letters, etc.
pg 12 Remaking Wayward Girls.  By Mark H. Jones and Nancy O. Albert
pg 20 An Art School Forged in the Gilded Age. By Elizabeth J. Normen  (Sample Article)
pg 26 Audacious Alliances: Mary Townsend Seymour. by Mark H. Jones  (Sample Article)
pg 32 Godmother of the Puerto Rican Community: Maria Sanchez.  By Jose E. Cruz
pg 38 Shoebox Archives
An Early American Midwife’s Tale.
By Sharon Y. Steinberg
pg 40 re: collections:
Sophia Woodhouse’s Grass Bonnets (Sample Article)
By Melissa Sirick Josefiak
pg 41 Destination: Architect, Executive, Laborer, Preservationist
Hill-Stead Museum. by Melanie Anderson Bourbeau
Martha Parsons House. by Elizabeth J. Normen
Windham Textile and History Museum. by Beverly York
Katharine Seymour Day House. by Dawn C. Adiletta
pg 44 Soapbox:
Cuts in state funding threaten the museum of our state heroine.
By Kazimiera Kozlowski
