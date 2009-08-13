BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2003

|
Summer 2003
VOLUME 1 / NUMBER 4
Midwife Jennet Catlin Boardman
Politico María Sánchez
Cultural Entrepreneurs
Elizabeth Colt & Her Circle
Community-Builder Mary Townsend Seymour
PLUS: Has Governor Rowland
Slammed the Door on Our State Heroine?
On the cover:
(clockwise from top left) Prudence Crandall (Courtesy of Prudence
Crandall Museum); Long Lane School Children, c.1870’s (Connecticut State Library); Elizabeth Colt (illustration by Alan Carlstrom); Mary Townsend Seymour (Connecticut State Library); Caroline Penniman, Superintendent Long Lane School, c.1917 (Connecticut State Library); Katharine Houghton Hepburn, c. 1917 (Connecticut State Library);Long Lane School, c.1940 (Connecticut State Library); (center) María Sánchez (photo: Juan Fuentes)
|Contents
|pg 7
|Letter from the Publisher:
|pg 9
|Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|Remaking Wayward Girls. By Mark H. Jones and Nancy O. Albert
|pg 20
|An Art School Forged in the Gilded Age. By Elizabeth J. Normen (Sample Article)
|pg 26
|Audacious Alliances: Mary Townsend Seymour. by Mark H. Jones (Sample Article)
|pg 32
|Godmother of the Puerto Rican Community: Maria Sanchez. By Jose E. Cruz
|pg 38
|Shoebox Archives
An Early American Midwife’s Tale.
By Sharon Y. Steinberg
|pg 40
|re: collections:
Sophia Woodhouse’s Grass Bonnets (Sample Article)
By Melissa Sirick Josefiak
|pg 41
|Destination: Architect, Executive, Laborer, Preservationist
Hill-Stead Museum. by Melanie Anderson Bourbeau
Martha Parsons House. by Elizabeth J. Normen
Windham Textile and History Museum. by Beverly York
Katharine Seymour Day House. by Dawn C. Adiletta
|pg 44
|Soapbox:
Cuts in state funding threaten the museum of our state heroine.
By Kazimiera Kozlowski