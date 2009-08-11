BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2005

SUMMER 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: A Matter of Faith
Enfield’s Shaking Quakers
Jews Make Their Mark in Hartford
Church Silver: Sell or Save?
On the cover:
Shaker Eldress Miriam Offord (left) with unidentified woman in Enfield, CT, c. 1910.
|Contents
|pg 7
|From the Publisher:
|pg 8
|Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|Making Their Presence Known.
By Marsha Lotstein. Photos selected by Nancy O. Albert
|pg 20
|What’s a Puritan, & Why Didn’t They Stay in Massachusetts?
By Walter Woodward
|pg 24
|Enfield’s Shaker Legacy.
By Mike Miller
|pg 30
|Hartford Seminary’s Muslim Mission.
By Alexis Rankin Popik
|pg 34
|re: Collections
From Talcott to Main Street: Hartford’s First African-American Church.
By Tamara Verrett
|pg 36
|Shoebox Archives
Architect John McMahon’s plans for an “American Perpendicular” Catholic church.
By Joseph P. McMahon
|pg 38
|Destinations
Charter Oak Cultural Center.
By Scott L. Wands
Cedar Hill Cemetery.
|pg 42
|Soapbox
A Farmington church sells its inheritance.
By Bill Hosley
|pg 44
|Soapbox Archives
Papers provide peek inside a New England Congregational meeting house.
|pg 45
|Afterword
Three must-see exhibitions, celebrating Nathan Hale’s 50th birthday, and what’s new on view at The Mark Twain House.