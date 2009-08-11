Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2005

SUMMER 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: A Matter of Faith

Enfield’s Shaking Quakers

What’s a Puritan, Anyway?

Jews Make Their Mark in Hartford

Church Silver: Sell or Save?

On the cover:

Shaker Eldress Miriam Offord (left) with unidentified woman in Enfield, CT, c. 1910.

Contents
pg 7 From the Publisher:
pg 8 Letters, etc.
pg 12 Making Their Presence Known.
By Marsha Lotstein. Photos selected by Nancy O. Albert
pg 20 What’s a Puritan, & Why Didn’t They Stay in Massachusetts?
By Walter Woodward
pg 24 Enfield’s Shaker Legacy.
By Mike Miller
pg 30 Hartford Seminary’s Muslim Mission.
By Alexis Rankin Popik
pg 34 re: Collections
From Talcott to Main Street: Hartford’s First African-American Church.
By Tamara Verrett
pg 36 Shoebox Archives
Architect John McMahon’s plans for an “American Perpendicular” Catholic church.
By Joseph P. McMahon
pg 38 Destinations
Charter Oak Cultural Center.
By Scott L. Wands

Cedar Hill Cemetery.
By Irene McHugh
pg 42 Soapbox
A Farmington church sells its inheritance.
By Bill Hosley
pg 44 Soapbox Archives
Papers provide peek inside a New England Congregational meeting house.
pg 45 Afterword
Three must-see exhibitions, celebrating Nathan Hale’s 50th birthday, and what’s new on view at The Mark Twain House.

 

