BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2010

Summer 2010 VOLUME 8 / NUMBER 3
|Gemstones for Tiffany & Co.
A Forest of Religious Fervor
|The Cove that Disappeared
|Mulberry Madness
On the cover: The Bellamy-Ferriday House and garden in Bethlehem, Connecticut. A Connecticut Landmarks property. photo: Nicky Lacy Photography
|Contents Features
|Pg 12
Awakening in Forestville
A photo essay about a place for spiritual and intellectual revival.
By Arthur K. Pope
|Pg 18
The Good Works of the Civilian Conservation Corps
Our state’s parks transformed in the Great Depression.
By Marty Podskoch
|Pg 24
City, Country, Town: Connecticut Landmarks
A look at the history of the land beneath three historic sites.
By Rochelle Simon, Sally Ryan, Barbara Lipsche, and Kristin Havill
|pg 30
Connecticut’s Mulberry Craze
In pursuit of silk thread, we went crazy for mulberry trees.
By Bob Wyss
|pg 36 The Industrial Might of Connecticut Pegmatite
Mining for grit and sparkle.
By John A. Pawloski, Sr.
|Departments
|pg 9
Hog River Journal
|pg 10
Letters, etc.
|pg 12
|pg 18
|pg 24
|pg 30
|pg 36
pg 42
|Re: Collections: Preserving Hartford’s Public Parks History. By Jordyn Sims
|pg 43
|Destination: Eli Whitney Barn. By Todd Levine
|pg 44
|Site Lines: Two if By Sea, The New London Harbor and Stonington lighthouses. By Elizabeth J. Normen
|pg 46
|Shoebox Archives: My Summers at Camp Courant. By Chief Charles A. Teale, Sr.
|pg 47
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
|pg 52
|Afterword