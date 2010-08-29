BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2010

Connecticut Explored
Summer 2010 VOLUME 8 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: Exploring the Connecticut Landscape

 Gemstones for Tiffany & Co.

A Forest of Religious Fervor
The Cove that Disappeared
Mulberry Madness

On the cover: The Bellamy-Ferriday House and garden in Bethlehem, Connecticut. A Connecticut Landmarks property. photo: Nicky Lacy Photography

Contents Features
Pg 12
Awakening in Forestville
A photo essay about a place for spiritual and intellectual revival.
By Arthur K. Pope
Pg 18
The Good Works of the Civilian Conservation Corps
Our state’s parks transformed in the Great Depression.
By Marty Podskoch
Pg 24
City, Country, Town: Connecticut Landmarks
A look at the history of the land beneath three historic sites.
By Rochelle Simon, Sally Ryan, Barbara Lipsche, and Kristin Havill
pg 30
Connecticut’s Mulberry Craze
In pursuit of silk thread, we went crazy for mulberry trees.
By Bob Wyss
pg 36 The Industrial Might of Connecticut Pegmatite
Mining for grit and sparkle.
By John A. Pawloski, Sr.
Departments
pg 9

Hog River Journal
pg 10

Letters, etc.
pg 12

