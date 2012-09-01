BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2012

|
14 “The Rockets’ Red Glare”
A photo essay about Conecticut in the War of 1812.
By Fred Calabretta and Edward Baker
Scrappy citizens beat back the British.
By Nancy Steenburg
Why, oh, why did they convene.
By Matthew Warshauer
A dark moment in a river town’s history.
By Jerry Roberts
An uncle fails on land, his nephew triumphs at sea.
By Carolyn Ivanoff
|pg 13
|From the State Historian: The War Connecticut Hated. By Walter W. Woodward CLICK Here to Read
|pg 14
|“The Rockets’ Red Glare”: Connecticut and the War of 1812. By Fred Calabretta & Edward Baker
|pg 20
|Attack on Stonington. By Nancy Steenburg [Click here to read]
|pg 26
|pg 32
|The British Raid on Essex. By Jerry Roberts [Click here to read]
|pg 34
|pg 40
|Site Lines: The Mysterious Blue Lights. By Steven Slosberg [Click here to read]
Fort Decatur. By Daniel Forrest [Click here to read]
|pg 44
|re: Collections: The Stonington Battle Flag. By Susan J. Jerome [Click here to read]
|pg 50
|From the Desk of Stuart Parnes
|pg 53
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations.