BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2005/2006

|
WINTER 2005/2006
VOLUME 4 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE: BUILT IT/ RAZED IT II
Hartford Neighborhoods Then & Now
Entire Farming Community Vanishes
Old Lyme Gal Gets a Makeover
Can Sam Colt Win Over the Park Service?
On the cover:
Inset post card: The Prior family at home on North Beacon Street in Hartford, 1906. Collection of Tomas J. Nenortas
Background photo: The Stavinskys in front of the same home today.
Photo: Karen O’Maxfield
|Contents
|pg 9
|From the Publisher:
|pg 10
|Letters, etc.
|pg 14
|Hartford: Then and Now.
By Nancy O. Albert, Tomas Nenortas, and Karen O’Maxfield
|pg 20
|A Valley Flooded to Slake the Capital Region’s Thirst.
By Kevin Murphy
|pg 26
|40 and Fabulous: The National Historic Preservation Act.
By Mary M. Donohue
|pg 30
|Making a Success of Coltsville.
By William Hosley
|pg 36
|The Spirit of Miss Florence Restored.
By Liz Farrow
|pg 42
|re: Collections
A Litchfield church, jilted at the altar, stages a comeback.
By Rachel D. Carley
|pg 43
|Destinations
The spotlight shines brightly on two vintage theaters.
By Gina Bacchiocchi
|pg 46
|Soapbox Archives
In a Neighborhood, A Boy’s World.
By Walter E. Smith
|pg 48
|Noah Webster Slept Here. So Did I.
By Frederick W. Hamilton
|pg 50
|Soapbox
We’ve Got the Public Act. Now the Hard Work Begins.
By Helen Higgins
|pg 52
|Afterword
Historic holiday events not to be missed, Heroism in History conference, and more…