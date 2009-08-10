BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2008/2009

Connecticut Explored
WINTER 2008/2009
VOLUME 7 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE: Rascals, Reprobates & Reformers 

Litchfield’s Temperance Movement

Boss Tweed’s Greenwich Connection

Skirting Prohibition in East Haven

 The Colorful History of Connecticut’s Blue Laws

A Life of Petty Crime in Early 19th-Century Connecticut

On the cover: Images courtesy of the Litchfield Historical Society, American Antiquarian Society, Wesleyan University, Connecticut State Library, Museum of Connecticut History, Klingberg Family Centers, and Charlene Masset and Charles Talmadge III.  For full attribution see images inside.

Contents

Features
pg 16
Making a Home for Orphans
A photo essay documenting John Klingberg’s life work.
By Briann Greenfield
Pg 22
East Haven’s Wildest Irish Rose
Rum-runner Nellie Green stays one step ahead of the law.
By Marshall S. Berdan
Pg 28
A Family of Reformers:  The Middletown Bemans
An African-American family fights for equal opportunities in ante-bellum Middletown.
By Liz Warner
Pg 32
Connecticut’s First—and Most Celebrated—Counterfeiter
Passing bogus bills lands William Stuart in New Gate Prison.
By Karin Peterson
Pg 40
The Spirits of Reform
The surprising relationship between Spiritualism and reform.
By Dawn C. Adiletta
Departments
pg 11 From the Publisher
pg 12 Contributors to This Issue
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 46 Spotlight
Boss Tweed Puts Greenwich on the Map.
By Alan Owen Patterson
pg 48 re:Collections
Flying the Banner for Temperance.
By Julie Frey
pg 50 Spotlight
Connecticut’s Blue Laws.
By Alan Owen Patterson
pg 52 Soapbox
Ralph Nader: Rapscallion or Redeemer?
By Janet Reynolds
pg 53 Afterword:
Antiques Roadshow comes to Connecticut; exhibition openings and holiday events not to be missed.

 

 

