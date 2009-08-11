Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2007/2008

WINTER 2007/ 2008
VOLUME 6 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE:Nutmeg Tales

The Legend of The Charter Oak

Walking the Leatherman’s Trail

Witches at Stake

Where a Mastodon Once Walked

On the cover: Advertising card for the Charter Oak Lawnmowers manufactured in Hartford in the 1870’s.

Contents

Features
pg 18
Exploiting the Legend of the Charter Oak.
By David J. Corrigan
pg 26
Connecticut Catches a Falling Star.
By Marshall S. Berdan
pg 34
Wethersfield’s Witch Trials.
By Chris Pagliuco
pg 44
“Washington Slept Here” and Other Revolutionary Tales from Connecticut’s Historic Inns.
By Doe Boyle
Departments
pg 11 From the Publisher.
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 32 re: Collections:
Mastodon Frenzy
By Elizabeth Collins
pg 40 Shoebox Archives:
A Touch of Magic
By Barbara Austen
pg 43 Spotlight: Nutmeg Adds Spice. But is it Nice?
By Walter W. Woodward
pg 50 Destination:
Following the Leatherman’s Trail [READ IT HERE]
By Thomas F. Howard
pg 52 Soapbox:
Steward’s Museum of Curiosities remains relevant.
By Joshua Blanchfield
pg53 Afterword: What’s on view, what’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf, and more…

