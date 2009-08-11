BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2007/2008

|pg 18
Exploiting the Legend of the Charter Oak.
By David J. Corrigan
|pg 26
Connecticut Catches a Falling Star.
By Marshall S. Berdan
|pg 34
Wethersfield’s Witch Trials.
By Chris Pagliuco
|pg 44
“Washington Slept Here” and Other Revolutionary Tales from Connecticut’s Historic Inns.
By Doe Boyle
|pg 32
|re: Collections:
Mastodon Frenzy
By Elizabeth Collins
|pg 34
|pg 40
|Shoebox Archives:
A Touch of Magic
By Barbara Austen
|pg 43
|Spotlight: Nutmeg Adds Spice. But is it Nice?
By Walter W. Woodward
|pg 44
|pg 50
|Destination:
Following the Leatherman’s Trail [READ IT HERE]
By Thomas F. Howard
|pg 52
|Soapbox:
Steward’s Museum of Curiosities remains relevant.
By Joshua Blanchfield
|pg53
|Afterword: What’s on view, what’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf, and more…