BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2009/2010

Winter 2009/2010
|Mad for Moderns
|Connecticut Says “Lights, Camera, Action!”
|The Metal House with Mettle
On the cover: Left to right: Bowen House, photo: Robert Gregson; Olympia Diner, photo: Robert Gregson; Mr Blandings Builds His Dream House, © RKO Radio Pictures; a Lustron House, photo: Robert Gregson
|Contents: Features
|pg 12
Modernism in Connecticut
Our most Modern architecture.
Photographs and text by Robert Gregson
|pg 18
Connecticut’s Star Turn in Film
The state sets the scene in movies old and new.
By Jeanine Basinger
|Pg 24
A Hip Road Trip
Berlin’s “Gasoline Alley” still thrills.
By Mary M. Donohue
|pg 30
The Modernism of Theodate Pope
Mining the past, an architect breaks with tradition.
By James F. O’Gorman
|pg 36
Metal Homes for the Atomic Age
Sleek and stylish, prefab Lustron houses called Connecticut home.
By Stacey Vairo
|Departments
|pg 9
Hog River Journal
|pg 10
Letters, etc.
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations