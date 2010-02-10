Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2009/2010

Winter 2009/2010
VOLUME 8 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE: Built it/Razed It III

 Mad for Moderns
The Bright Lights of the Berlin Turnpike
Connecticut Says “Lights, Camera, Action!”
The Metal House with Mettle
On the cover: Left to right: Bowen House, photo: Robert Gregson; Olympia Diner, photo: Robert Gregson; Mr Blandings Builds His Dream House, © RKO Radio Pictures; a Lustron House, photo: Robert Gregson
Contents: Features
pg 12
Modernism in Connecticut
Our most Modern architecture.
Photographs and text by Robert Gregson
pg 18
Connecticut’s Star Turn in Film
The state sets the scene in movies old and new.
By Jeanine Basinger
Pg 24
A Hip Road Trip
Berlin’s “Gasoline Alley” still thrills.
By Mary M. Donohue
pg 30
The Modernism of Theodate Pope
Mining the past, an architect breaks with tradition.
By James F. O’Gorman
pg 36
Metal Homes for the Atomic Age
Sleek and stylish, prefab Lustron houses called Connecticut home.
By Stacey Vairo
Departments
pg 9
Hog River Journal
pg 10
Letters, etc.
pg 12
Modernism in Connecticut. Photographs and text by Robert Gregson
pg 18 Connecticut’s Star Turn in Film. By Jeanine Basinger
pg 24 A Hip Road Trip. By Mary M. Donohue
pg 30 The Modernism of Theodate Pope. By James F. O’Gorman
pg 36 Metal Homes for the Atomic Age. By Stacey Vairo
pg 42
 Shoebox Archives: Modern in Manchester. By Mary Dunne
pg 44 The Answer Is Risom! By Mary Dunne
pg 46 Philip Johnson in His Own Words. By Elizabeth Normen
pg 47 Soapbox: City Seeks Reunion in Alternative I-84 By Tom Condon
pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
