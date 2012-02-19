BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2011/2012

|14 Selling Connecticut Products Abroad.
|g 13
|From the State Historian:
Discovering the Explorer Hiram Bingham III
By Walter W. Woodward
|pg 14
|Selling Connecticut Products Abroad.
By David Corrigan and Briann Greenfield
|pg 20
|Ebenezer Bassett’s Historic Journey
By Carolyn B. Ivanoff with Mary J. Mycek and Marian K. O’Keefe
|pg 25
|A Connecticut Feminist Prophet
By Mary Ellen Ellsworth
|pg 30
|The Making of a Humanitarian
By Mark H. Jones
|pg 35
|A Godmother to Ravensbrück Survivors
By Kristin Peterson Havill
|pg 39
|The Slaters Go Round the World
By Vivian Zoe
|pg 45
|Hartford History Center: Letters Home to the Children of Hartford
By Allyson Smally
|pg 46
|Destination:The Discoverer of Antarctica
By Jesse Duthrie
|pg 48
|Site Lines: Silas Deane
By Linda Pagliuco
|pg 50
|From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities Council
|pg 51
|Spotlight: Events & news from partner organizations