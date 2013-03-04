BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2012–13

Winter 2012/13 VOLUME 11/ NUMBER 1
In this Issue: The 150th Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation > A Divided Connecticut > Lincoln and Uncle Tom’s Cabin > Stories of Self-Emancipation > “A privilege which nothing else can equal.”
Table of Contents
From the State Historian: Connecticut's Slow Steps Toward Emancipation By Walter W. Woodward
14 Nothing But Freedom.
A photo essay from The Amistad Center for Art & Culture. By Wm. Frank Mitchell
Lincoln and A Key to Uncle Tom's Cabin. By Katherine Kane
26 Promise of Freedom. By Elizabeth Rose
Connecticut's Response to the Emancipation Proclamation. By Matthew Warshauer
A Voice for Freedom
The Reverend James Pennington. By Stacey Close
Nancy Toney's Lifetime in Slavery. By Christina Vida
Life & Adventures of Venture, a Native of Africa. By Gene Leach
Site Lines: Connecticut's Freedom Trail. By Karin Peterson
When Norwich Celebrated the Emancipation Proclamation. By Emily E. Gifford
52 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities By Stuart Parnes
53 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
58 Afterword