FALL 2014: The Power of the Pen

The Fall 2014 issue has been mailed to subscribers and is on newsstands now. The issue explores the power of writing in shaping our state. In this issue, in commemoration of The Hartford Courant‘s 250th anniversary this fall, we explore its colorful–and sometimes shocking–political history; we share secretary of the navy and Glastonbury native Gideon Welles’s eyewitness accounts of President Lincoln–including his deathbed vigil; we recount one of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s less-well-received crusades–one, in fact, that got her into deep hot water; we celebrate Connecticut’s significant role in establishing U.S. copyright laws, its Caldecott and Newbery award winners, unsung novelist Ann Petry, and more!

