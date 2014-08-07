Fall 2014 VOLUME 12/NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: The Power of the Pen > Welles on Lincoln > The Courant and Its Politics > The Unsung Novelist Ann Petry > Our Newbery and Caldecott Medal Winners >
Connecticut Pioneers Copyright Law
ON THE COVER: (l to r) Novelist Ann Petry (page 26), courtesy of Elisabeth Petry; Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles (page 20), Library of Congress; “Cubist Reflection,” Richard Welling (page 14), Connecticut Historical Society; Journalist Ida Tarbell (page 50), Library of Congress
Table of Contents
13 From the State Historian: Birth Control and Zones of Privacy CLICK HERE TO READ
By Walter W. Woodward
14 Hartford’s Artist Historian
With pen and ink, Richard Welling documented a city. By Nancy Finlay
20 Gideon Welles: A Connecticut Yankee in Lincoln’s Cabinet CLICK HERE TO READ
History in the words of Lincoln’s secretary of the navy. By J. Ronald Spencer
26 “Just Like Georgia Except for the Climate” CLICK HERE TO READ
Novelist Ann Petry captured mid-20th-century Connecticut. By Elisabeth Petry
32 Once Upon a Time in Connecticut CLICK HERE TO READ
Our history of award-winning children’s books. By Jennifer LaRue Huget
38 The Political Fires that Fueled The Courant CLICK HERE TO READ
For most of its 250 years, politics was the point. By Joseph F. Nunes
43 Noah Webster: Father of American Copyright Law CLICK HERE TO READ By Elizabeth J. Normen
46 Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Unpopular Cause CLICK HERE TO READ By Beth Burgess
48 When Books Became Enemy Propaganda By Mark H. Jones
50 Site Lines Ida Tarbell: A Muckracker Retreats to Easton CLICK HERE TO READ By Karin Peterson
52 From the Desk of Connecticut Humanities. By Amanda Roy
