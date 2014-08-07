Fall 2014 VOLUME 12/NUMBER 4

IN THIS ISSUE: The Power of the Pen > Welles on Lincoln > The Courant and Its Politics > The Unsung Novelist Ann Petry > Our Newbery and Caldecott Medal Winners >

Connecticut Pioneers Copyright Law

ON THE COVER: (l to r) Novelist Ann Petry (page 26), courtesy of Elisabeth Petry; Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles (page 20), Library of Congress; “Cubist Reflection,” Richard Welling (page 14), Connecticut Historical Society; Journalist Ida Tarbell (page 50), Library of Congress

Table of Contents

13 From the State Historian: Birth Control and Zones of Privacy CLICK HERE TO READ

By Walter W. Woodward

14 Hartford’s Artist Historian

With pen and ink, Richard Welling documented a city. By Nancy Finlay

20 Gideon Welles: A Connecticut Yankee in Lincoln’s Cabinet CLICK HERE TO READ

History in the words of Lincoln’s secretary of the navy. By J. Ronald Spencer

26 “Just Like Georgia Except for the Climate” CLICK HERE TO READ

Novelist Ann Petry captured mid-20th-century Connecticut. By Elisabeth Petry

32 Once Upon a Time in Connecticut CLICK HERE TO READ

Our history of award-winning children’s books. By Jennifer LaRue Huget

38 The Political Fires that Fueled The Courant CLICK HERE TO READ

For most of its 250 years, politics was the point. By Joseph F. Nunes

43 Noah Webster: Father of American Copyright Law CLICK HERE TO READ By Elizabeth J. Normen

46 Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Unpopular Cause CLICK HERE TO READ By Beth Burgess

48 When Books Became Enemy Propaganda By Mark H. Jones

50 Site Lines Ida Tarbell: A Muckracker Retreats to Easton CLICK HERE TO READ By Karin Peterson

