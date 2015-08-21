Fall 2015
VOLUME 13/NUMBER 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ORDER ONLINE
IN THIS ISSUE: Time, Talent, Treasure > Sharing a Passion for Music > Inspired by Patriot Forebears for 125 Years > Our Carnegie Connection > Taking Care of Our Own
ON THE COVER: Founders of the Hebrew Ladies Old People’s Home, c. 1910. See page 42. photo: Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
14 From the State Historian: The Picture Not Taken. By Walter W. Woodward
16 Connecticut’s Carnegie Libraries. Eleven libraries built by the man of steel. CLICK HERE TO READ
By Mary M. Donohue with Kory Mills
22 Connecticut’s Philanthropic Impulse. Connecticans dig deep. By Gene Leach CLICK HERE TO READ
28 The Musical Club of Hartford: 125 Years of Music. A shared passion endures. By Jennifer LaRue Huget CLICK HERE TO READ
34 A National Stage for Anne Rogers Minor. A Connecticut daughter finds her calling. By William Hosley CLICK HERE TO READ
40 I Called Him Mr. Hurley. By Charles A. Teale, Sr. CLICK HERE TO READ
42 The Handkerchief Brigade. By Betty N. Hoffman CLICK HERE TO READ
44 Knights of Columbus: A Fortress for Faith-Based Advocacy. By Wm. Frank Mitchell CLICK HERE TO READ
46 Site Lines: The Hannah Gray House. By Sarajane Cedrone CLICK HERE TO READ
48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
55 Afterword
64 Connecticut Humanities: The Online Future of Connecticut’s History. By Douglas G. Fisher