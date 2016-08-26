Fall 2016: Law & Order

Connecticut Explored
Fall 2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 4

IN THIS ISSUE: Crime & Punishment  >  The Origins of our State Police  >  Tried for Witchcraft  > Sheriff Jack Watches Out for Kids  >  Aaron Burr Studies Law  > SPECIAL INSERT: Archives Month Poster!

ON THE COVER: Panel from Courage comic book; see page 40.

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: The Hanging of Moses Paul
By Walter W. Woodward

14 The Brotherhood of the State Police: Keeping one step ahead of the bad guys.
By Matthew Karwowski

20 Accused! On trial for witchcraft in Fairfield.
By Jakob Crane

26 The Mysterious Case of Gershom Marx
By Johnna Kaplan

29 Connecticut Archives Month: Motive for Mayhem!

33 The Pirate’s Pericardium?
By Ruth W. Duncan

34 Wethersfield State Prison
The evolution of incarceration.
By Amy Northrop Wittorff and Frank G. Winiarski

40 First Offender Club
Deterring youth from a life of crime.
By Michael C. Dooling

46 The Influence of the Litchfield Law School

48 Site Lines: American Museum of Tort Law
By Ethan Manis

50 Spotlight

57 Afterword 

60 Connecticut HumanitiesDon’t Just Display It—Teach It!
By Doug Fisher

