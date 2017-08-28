Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»Fall 2017: Breaking Barriers

Fall 2017: Breaking Barriers

0
By on Current Issue

Fall 2017
VOLUME 15/NUMBER 4

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ORDER ONLINE

Connecticut Explored
CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Breaking Barriers > The Muppets Move to Greenwich > Civil Rights Centenary > Art in the Streets > Birth-Control Battleground

ON THE COVER: Jim and Jane Henson, c. 1960. photo: Del Ankres. Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company. See story, page 20.

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: Connecticut, America’s First Research Laboratory.
By Walter W. Woodward

14 Art on the Edge at Real Art Ways
An explosion of creative expression hits 1970s Hartford.
By Will K. Wilkins

20 Jim and Jane Henson Create the Muppets and More
Greenwich fostered innovations in children’s education.
By Karen Falk and Karen Frederick

26 100 Years in the Freedom Struggle
The history of Hartford’s chapter of the NAACP.
By Stacey Close

32 200 Years of Deaf Education
By Gary E. Wait

34 Connecticut Women Fight for Reproductive Rights
Beyond Griswold v. Connecticut.
By Barbara Sicherman

40 Yale’s Grace Murray Hopper College
By Patrick L. Pinnell

42 Double Exposure: Exhibition Remix
The important role of photography in telling the African American story.
By Wm. Frank Mitchell

48 Sitelines: Birdcraft
By Elizabeth Rose

50 Spotlight

57 Afterword

Share.

Comments are closed.