Fall 2017: Breaking Barriers

Fall 2017

VOLUME 15/NUMBER 4

Connecticut Explored

CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Breaking Barriers > The Muppets Move to Greenwich > Civil Rights Centenary > Art in the Streets > Birth-Control Battleground

ON THE COVER: Jim and Jane Henson, c. 1960. photo: Del Ankres. Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company. See story, page 20.

13 From the State Historian: Connecticut, America’s First Research Laboratory.

By Walter W. Woodward

14 Art on the Edge at Real Art Ways

An explosion of creative expression hits 1970s Hartford.

By Will K. Wilkins

20 Jim and Jane Henson Create the Muppets and More

Greenwich fostered innovations in children’s education.

By Karen Falk and Karen Frederick

26 100 Years in the Freedom Struggle

The history of Hartford’s chapter of the NAACP.

By Stacey Close

32 200 Years of Deaf Education

By Gary E. Wait

34 Connecticut Women Fight for Reproductive Rights

Beyond Griswold v. Connecticut.

By Barbara Sicherman

40 Yale’s Grace Murray Hopper College

By Patrick L. Pinnell

42 Double Exposure: Exhibition Remix

The important role of photography in telling the African American story.

By Wm. Frank Mitchell

48 Sitelines: Birdcraft

By Elizabeth Rose

