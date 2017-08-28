Fall 2017: Breaking Barriers

Fall 2017
VOLUME 15/NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: Breaking Barriers > The Muppets Move to Greenwich > Civil Rights Centenary > Art in the Streets > Birth-Control Battleground
ON THE COVER: Jim and Jane Henson, c. 1960. photo: Del Ankres. Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company. See story, page 20.
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: Connecticut, America’s First Research Laboratory.
By Walter W. Woodward
14 Art on the Edge at Real Art Ways
An explosion of creative expression hits 1970s Hartford.
By Will K. Wilkins
20 Jim and Jane Henson Create the Muppets and More
Greenwich fostered innovations in children’s education.
By Karen Falk and Karen Frederick
26 100 Years in the Freedom Struggle
The history of Hartford’s chapter of the NAACP.
By Stacey Close
32 200 Years of Deaf Education
By Gary E. Wait
34 Connecticut Women Fight for Reproductive Rights
Beyond Griswold v. Connecticut.
By Barbara Sicherman
40 Yale’s Grace Murray Hopper College
By Patrick L. Pinnell
42 Double Exposure: Exhibition Remix
The important role of photography in telling the African American story.
By Wm. Frank Mitchell
48 Sitelines: Birdcraft
By Elizabeth Rose
50 Spotlight
57 Afterword