Fall 2017: Breakthroughs in CT History

The Fall 2017 issue is in the mail to members and will be on newsstands by September 1. This fall we’re celebrating and commemorating breakthroughs in Connecticut history.

Join us in marking the 100th anniversary of the Greater Hartford chapter of the NAACP (New Haven’s chapter’s, too), the 30th anniversary of The Amistad Center for Art & Culture, and the 200th anniversary of the American School for the Deaf.

Next to these giants, we’re the baby in the bunch celebrating our 15th anniversary this year! Please support our ongoing publication with a membership-subscription, and a donation to the Friends of Connecticut Explored. We’re member-supported–join us!

Did you know that The Muppets creators Jim and Jane Henson did some of their most creative work while living in Greenwich? Read about it in the Fall 2017 issue!