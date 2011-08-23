Fall Issue Commemorates 10th Anniversary of 9/11

10 years ago this September, the nation was forever changed by the tragedy of 9/11. Our fall issue remembers the fallen and celebrates the heroes that emerged on that day, and shows how Connecticans have responded to disasters throughout history.

In this issue you’ll read:

September 11, 2001: Connecticut Responds and Reflects. An in-depth look at the collective heroism of the first responders and the response of the state to the tragedy

What a Disaster! A photo essay about six Connecticut disasters—from train wrecks to hurricanes

Everyday Heroes. From the Connecticut town hardest hit by 9/11, a story of ordinary Greenwich residents who in times of life-threatening crisis have shown extraordinary courage

America’s Tall Ship. How a World War II German training ship was reborn to train Coast Guard cadets out of New London

I Wanted to Fly. How Connie Nappier got the opportunity to join the Tuskegee Airmen and become a pilot

The Living 9/11 Memorial. A look at Sherwood Island State Park’s memorial to the fallen

PLUS, exhibitions, events, and museums you’ll want to visit this fall!

What’s up next? The winter issue kicks off our 10th anniversary year! We’ll step outside our borders to look at contributions of “Connecticans Abroad.”

Elizabeth Normen

Publisher