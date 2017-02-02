Grating the Nutmeg Podcast: Images of “The Conquest of America,” A WWI Cautionary Tale

This spring, Americans will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. To whet your appetite for some of the surprising stories ahead, state historian Walt Woodward retells the cautionary tale of an imagined German invasion of New England published by war correspondent Cleveland Moffett in 1915. It was serialized in the pages of the national magazine McClure’s in 1915, and released in book form as The Conquest of America in 1916. Read more about it in Walt’s column in the upcoming Spring 2017 issue. Here are images that go with the story.

SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE THE ISSUE

Read his story HERE. Listen to Walt’s dramatic retelling of the story HERE. Download a PDF of Moffett’s book HERE.