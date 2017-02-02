Connecticut Explored
Grating the Nutmeg Podcast: Images of “The Conquest of America,” A WWI Cautionary Tale

By on Connecticut History, The Sampler, Uncategorized

This spring, Americans will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I. To whet your appetite for some of the surprising stories ahead, state historian Walt Woodward retells the cautionary tale of an imagined German invasion of New England published by war correspondent Cleveland Moffett in 1915. It was serialized in the pages of the national magazine McClure’s  in 1915, and released in book form as The Conquest of America in 1916. Read more about it in Walt’s column in the upcoming Spring 2017 issue. Here are images that go with the story.

Read his story HERE. Listen to Walt’s dramatic retelling of the story HERE. Download a PDF of Moffett’s book HERE.

“New York must surrender or perish,” illustration from “The Conquest of America,” Charles Moffatt, 1916

Blowing up Brooklyn Bridge, “The Conquest of America,” Charles Moffatt, 1916

“German cannons destroy the Taft Hotel from East Rock Monument, New Haven,” illustration form “The Conquest of America,” Charles Moffatt, 1916

“The Crown Prince occupies the Mark Twain House,” illustration from “The Conquest of America,” Charles Moffatt, 1916

“Demanding indemnity from Boston,” illustration from “The Conquest of America,” Charles Moffatt, 1916

“Theodore Roosevelt rallies America to its defense,” illustration from “The Conquest of America,” Charles Moffatt, 1916

