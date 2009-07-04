WELCOME TO THE FIRST ISSUE UNDER OUR NEW NAME!

After publishing for nearly seven years as Hog River Journal, this is our first issue under our new name, Connecticut Explored. The new name better reflects our mission to uncover and discover the Connecticut story–statewide. Every issue, I learn something that enriches my life and deepens my appreciation for the Nutmeg State.
Our latest issue is on the theme “The Sporting Life” and explores Connecticut’s sports history. The issue is a treasure trove of stories covering: the longest-running football rivalry in the nation, The Whalers, women’s basketball, boxing, bicycle racing, running, plus a surprising place where you can find a vintage baseball card collection, where to find a list of Connecticut’s lost ski resorts,–and, ESPN, in it’s 30th anniversary year, explains how they came to be headquartered in Bristol.
What’s up next? For Winter, we’re exploring modern architecture in Connecticut. We may be the land of steady habits, but Connecticut was a hot bed of innovation in architecture in the 20th century. We thank the Connecticut Commission on Culture & Tourism for sponsoring the issue and for the editorial leadership on the issue by Mary Donohue of the Commission.
Next spring we explore how Connecticans have faced personal, economic, and political hardships in times past. You can be assured it was with grit and ingenuity!
I invite you to join me by subscribing. Begin your exploration of Connecticut history today. You’ll enjoy one good story after another!
Elizabeth Normen
Publisher