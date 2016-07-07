History of Voting Toolkit: High School

Compelling Question: Why Should I Vote?
The right to vote is the most elemental right of citizenship. Or is it? Through an examination of who could vote in Connecticut and under what circumstances, with a particular focus on African American and women suffrage, students will learn about the role of voting in building and maintaining a representative democracy, will examine the state of voting rights in the United States today, and answer for themselves “Why should I vote?”
Supporting Questions
- What is universal suffrage and did Connecticut’s founders think every citizen should have the right to vote?
- Why did African Americans and women fight so hard for the right to vote?
- Are voting rights secure today?
The tool kit includes all sources and activities needed to complete the unit.